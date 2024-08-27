Apple: Kevan Parekh to be CFO from 2025, replaces Luca Maestri

Kevan Parekh will be Apple’s new CFO starting in early 2025, taking over from Luca Maestri who will leave the position on January 1st. Parekh is currently the company’s vice president of financial planning and analysis. Maestri, who has been Apple’s CFO since 2014, will continue to lead Apple’s enterprise services teams, including information systems and technology, cybersecurity, real estate and development.

“Luca has been an extraordinary partner in Apple’s long-term leadership. He has been instrumental in improving and driving the company’s financial performance,” and “we are fortunate to continue to benefit from the leadership and insight that characterized his tenure at the company,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. As for Kevan Parekh, “his keen intellect, sound judgment and financial brilliance make him the perfect choice to be Apple’s next CFO,” Cook added.