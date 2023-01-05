Apple, the reasons for the crisis: from the iPhone 14 Pro to changed times

Apple is in crisis. It would seem impossible but i numbers speak for themselves. The American giant in just one year lost 1 trillion, a record number. Last Tuesday – reads the Corriere della Sera – the share lost more than 3% at the end of Wall Street, where yesterday it closed with a modest recovery (+1.48%). The company of Cupertino reported a capitalization of less than 2 trillion dollars, for the first time since May. If we consider that Apple had fluctuated at 3 trillion dollars during negotiations in January 2022, we are faced with a loss in value of 1 trillion dollars in one year. A digit «puzzling», as they have defined the analystswhich is explained by the difficulty for shipments of the iPhone 14 Prodropped by 22% during the holidays, due to the covid restrictions applied in the main factory for the production of smartphones in China.

According to various commentators – continues the Corriere – the drop in title it is also related to growing mistrust by the investorsbecause rising interest rates and a general decline in consumer confidence could hurt the request Of products Of high end. Which definitely are those of Apple. According to some American newspapers, the difficulties of big tech — too Half, Google and Microsoft do not sail in good waters – it is to be explained with the «end of the time of the easy money», i.e. the period of the pandemic that saw the question grow up hey costs to reduce drastically.

