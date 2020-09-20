The new A14 Bionic chipset with the iPad Air 2020 has also been launched by California company Apple this week. The same chipset will also be given in the new iPhone 12 series. In the market, it will compete with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 800 series processor. Every year, Apple, with the help of its powerful and power efficient chip, leaves Qualcomm’s flagship chip behind, but this time the bet has reversed. According to benchmark scores, Snapdragon 865 is better than Apple’s new A14 Bionic chip.

The Leaked Antutu Benchmark Score is shared by Popular Tipster Ice Universe and Apple’s most powerful chipset in this is telling a different story. Tipster has tweeted and shared screenshots of the new chipset and has written that the results of the AnTuTu benchmark test done in the iPhone 12 Pro Max show that the performance of the new processor is disappointing. This is the first time that Qualcomm has outperformed the performance of Apple’s chipset.

This may be the reason

According to the tipster, the AnTuTu score of the Apple A14 Bionic chipset is less than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The leaked screenshot shows the test done on the model of iPhone 11 Pro Max with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and the phone is running on iOS 14.1. The final score is 572333 with these specifications. The test scores CPU scores 167527 and GPU scores 222071. However, Tipster has assumed that the focus of the new chipset may be on using low power and generating heat.

Snapdragon 865 on top

With the new processor, Apple may offer optimized battery use and heat management instead of better AI performance, but lagging behind Qualcomm will be nothing short of a shock for the company. For example, the AnTuTu Benchmark score of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ in Asus ROG Phone 3 has been 629245. At the same time, the Snapdragon 865 found in Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is at the top and its AnTuTu benchmark score has been 646730 in the test.