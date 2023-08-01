Although Manzana can make a lot of money in both revenue and profit, it’s not the most powerful brand in 2023. Apple has just been dethroned by one of its competitors, you don’t need much imagination to figure out who it is, although maybe sometimes you are surprised

Here is the ranking of the companies with the highest consumer attachment. Watch out, first place has changed for 2023.

Brand Finance is a UK consulting firm which, like many others, regularly conducts surveys amongst its clients and other market players to explore certain trends and demonstrate its expertise. In this case, the ranking carried out by the company refers to the “Brand Value”, which corresponds to the income generated by the attachment to the brand, calculated with the average difference in additional price that a customer is willing to pay to choose one brand over another.

The Visual Capitalist website offers us a complete infographic to illustrate the results of this ranking, and this is what it looks like. you might have thought that Manzana I would logically continue at the top of the podium. Notice this change:

Amazon: $299.3 billion dollars Apple: $297.5 billion dollars Google: $281.4 billion dollars Microsoft: $191.6 billion dollars Walmart: $113.8 billion dollars Samsung: $99.7 billion dollars ICBC: $69.5 billion USD Verizon: $67.4 billion dollars Tesla: $66.2 billion dollars TikTok: $65.7 billion dollars

The biggest surprise begins with the first place, which Amazon snatches away Manzana. The scores are very close, like Google in the third position. Then there is a significant drop with Microsoft, followed by Walmart and Samsung, with the Korean manufacturer being the most influential brand in Asia. Tesla and TikTok are advancing quickly, gaining 28 and 18 positions respectively.

Via: jeux video

Author’s note: I think that people are already filling the Tim Cook thing, I really hope that Apple changes its CEO relatively soon to see if the trends of the company change and this drop in popularity I hope it works to wake up the heads of the company .