The stock market has been heavily affected by the recent regulatory moves in China and Europe against Apple, with the company’s market value reduced by about 191 billion dollars in just two days. Shares fell 5.1% on Thursday, with a partial recovery of losses taking the combined two-day loss to $242 billion, according to data released by YCharts. This financial earthquake comes after China imposed a ban on the use of iPhones by government officials during working hours, a story revealed by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Beijing however appears to be extending that ban to a wide range of state-owned enterprises and government-controlled agencies, as reported by Bloomberg on Thursday. This move is part of a broader strategy by Chinese authorities to reduce reliance on Western technology and products.

The ban mirrors a similar initiative taken by the US, where the use of ByteDance’s app, TikTok, on work devices for civil servants is prohibited. In Europe, the situation is no better; the European Commission has placed Apple on a list of “gatekeepers” for online services, a group that also includes other tech giants such as Alphabet, ByteDance, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon. The Chinese ban could be a worrying sign for Apple, given the importance of the Chinese market for mobile device sales; last year, China accounted for about one-fifth of the total turnover. The Chinese ban comes, among other things, just a few days before the launch of the new iPhone 15 and in conjunction with the release of a new flagship smartphone by the Chinese manufacturer Huawei.