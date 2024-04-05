In 2014, Manzana The process of creating an electronic car, known as the Apple Car, began. However, this project has suffered from multiple delays over the years. Now, A new report has revealed that the apple company has decided to cancel this development completelywhich has resulted in more than 600 dismissals.

According to Bloomberg. 614 Apple people have lost their jobs after the cancellation of the electronic car. The company notified its employees of this sad news on March 28, the layoffs will take effect on May 27. According to Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg journalist, not all of the layoffs correspond to the canceled project, but rather 87 were working on a secret program to develop next-generation screens.

Likewise, it has been mentioned that at least 371 people were working in the Santa Clara, California, office to develop the Apple car, although some others collaborated from other locations. Although at the moment it is unknown what the company will do after the cancellation of the Apple Car, Many have indicated that the company will dedicate its resources to artificial intelligence, although this would not be all.

Gurman has also indicated that Apple would be focused on building an ecosystem of robots for the home., which would promise to be the company's next great revolution. We just have to see how the market will react to this. On related topics, Apple confirmed the date for the next WWDC. Likewise, the M1 and M2 chips are vulnerable to hackers.

Editor's Note:

It is always bad news when layoffs take place. Worst of all, many spent 10 years of their lives working on a project that will never see the light of day. Let's hope Apple manages to reuse everything they made in some project.

Via: Bloomberg