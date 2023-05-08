Apple you will certainly know her, we are talking about one of the most famous companies in the world in the technological field with millions of loyal users who only buy apple products. Today, however, we do not want to talk to you about devices or news, but instead we want to return to the subject of layoffs which by now in the sector would seem to be the order of the day, bringing you instead the Tim Cook’s vision about it!

Apple: layoffs are the last option, the goal is to avoid them!

By now you will have understood, the sector is in crisis and unfortunately there are many companies that have found themselves having to lay off part of their staff to limit expenses, including big names in the sector such as Google. The only company that for now would seem not to reduce its workforce is Apple, which remains true to its intentions by deciding to rather cut costs in order not to cut personnel.

This is the will of Tim Cook, who declares that the layoffs are not part of the current plans. In order not to leave its employees at home, Apple has in fact implemented many other strategies such as the termination of some collaborations with external agencies, the limitation of hiring, reduced budgets for some less substantial projects and an internal reorganization of its workforce to redistribute responsibilities and get a more efficient organization.

In any case, the CEO does not rule out the possibility of resorting to layoffs in the future, but describes them as a “last resort” to be implemented just in case there are no more alternatives. In short, a policy that is certainly much appreciated both by employees and by those who, like us, manage to put themselves in the shoes of all the poor people who have been left out of work in recent months!