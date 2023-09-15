In a move expected after the European Union’s decision in October 2022 to adopt the connector USB-C as a mandatory standard on mobile devices from the end of 2024, Manzana has launched its new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models in Mexico.

The most notable feature of these devices is the replacement of the Lightning port with the USB-C connector, following the trend of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. However, the transition to this new standard is not as simple as it might seem at first glance.

To ease users’ transition to USB-C, Apple has made a range of adapters and cables available. The USB-C to Lightning adapter is one of the key elements in this transition, with a price of 699 pesos.

This dongle allows you to connect Lightning devices or cables to new USB-C phones.

In addition to the adapter, Apple offers USB-C charging cables in two different lengths. The one-meter cable is available for 549 pesos and is capable of supporting up to 60W of power, while the two-meter cable costs 699 pesos and can reach up to 240W of charging.

Both cables have a data transfer speed of USB 2 and will meet the everyday needs of most users.

However, if you are looking for the maximum data transfer speed, the Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable, priced at 1,499 pesos, is the right option.

With a length of one meter, this cable can reach up to 40 Gbps, about 20 times faster than USB 2. In addition, it offers support for fast charging, although with a limit of 100W.

Difficulties in the transition to USB-C

Despite Apple’s efforts to simplify the transition to USB-C, it’s important to remember that this term encompasses a variety of different standards and options.

Choosing the most appropriate cable or adapter will depend on the specific device and the user’s place of residence.

Although Apple has announced that all its devices will charge with the same cable, the reality is that making the most of this transition can still be complicated and expensive for some users.