Apple celebrates its most important event of the year this Tuesday. Although the company maintains total secrecy about the content of its traditional keynote, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), it is expected to present the new generation of its mobile phones, like every year around this time. The new iPhone 15 will be released today and, as a big news, the leaks indicate that these phones will incorporate a USB-C port for the first time. The Cupertino company would thus give in to pressure from the European Union, which in October 2022 announced that this port will be mandatory for mobile phones, tablets, cameras and other portable devices in Europe starting at the end of 2024.

As Mark Gurman explains, the quintessential informant of everything that is cooking in the backroom of Apple, the Cupertino company is in the awkward position to say goodbye to the Lightning port (its own connector released in 2012 with the iPhone 5) and adopt a standard connector that it never wanted for its mobile phones, although it has already implemented it in all its laptops and tablets.

It had also already done so with its chargers: Apple launched its first universal mobile charger with USB-C in 2019, for the iPhone 11 Pro. And starting with the iPhone 12 (launched in 2020), all new iPhone models have already They include only one cable (Lightning to USB-C), which allows you to charge Apple phones with universal USB-C chargers. Four years after beginning the transition of iPhones to USB-C, Apple is expected to complete it today. The new iPhone 15 will no longer need a specific cable (with Lightning connector), and will be able to use the same charging cables (with USB-C connector) as any current Android phone.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton is satisfied with Apple’s expected move. “Any company that wants to sell smartphones and other electronic devices in the EU will have to provide a USB-C port,” says Breton, who defends the advantages of the European common connector regulation, approved in 2022: “We are drastically reducing costs for the consumer, and it is also good for the environment.”

“The compatibility of USB-C with other devices will be sold as a benefit, it has a disadvantage for Apple,” says Gurman. He refers to the fact that in a few years, it will be easier for iPhone 15 users to switch to a mobile phone with the Android operating system “because they will already have accessories that work with it.” Likewise, the universal compatibility of cables and adapters will make it easier for an Android user to transition to the new iPhones. For John Gruber, a renowned Apple product analyst, the change will be a great advantage for professional users. who record high definition video with their iPhones, and “it will make those who travel with multiple portable devices happy and will only need a single cable to charge them,” but it will be a nuisance for the hundreds of millions of users who have Lightning cables and adapters, which will become obsolete when they renew their iPhone.

A more ambitious Pro range

In total, four models of the iPhone 15 are expected, analogous to those of its predecessor, but with faster processors and more advanced cameras. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo He states on Twitter that the two models of the Pro range will be even more differentiated from the two of the standard range: “I think Apple will create more differentiation between the Pro and standard models to increase logistics planning and the average sales price of their mobile phones.” As in the iPhone 14, in the new iPhone 15 both ranges will have a 6.1-inch screen model and a larger one, reaching 6.7 inches. However, a more compact 5.4-inch model is not expected; This size would thus disappear with the iPhone 13 mini, which Apple will withdraw from its catalog today, always according to the calculations of connoisseurs.

Prices of the most ambitious models could rise by up to $100, which would help pay for rising component costs due to inflation, according to some analysts cited by the newspaper The Wall Street Journal. In addition, it is likely that the most powerful iPhone will be finished in titanium and will be baptized with the last name Ultra. It is unclear whether this iPhone would replace the Pro Max model or coexist with it.

Rumors also indicate that the dynamic island that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max debuted in 2022 will now reach all four models. Apple would thus dispense with its discussed notch (the notch at the top of the screen), which in the dynamic island is reduced to a pill-shaped hole to house the front camera and the key components of Face ID, the facial recognition system of its mobile phones.

In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple is also scheduled to present two new smart watches – the Watch Series 9 and the second generation Watch Ultra – and renewed headphones. While the watches are not expected to feature many major changes, leaks indicate that the new AirPods Pro will come with a charging case that would also feature a USB-C port for the first time.

A “delicate” moment for Apple Apple’s launch occurs at “a delicate time,” according to Mark Gurman: “There has been an industry-wide slowdown in demand for smartphones, which has contributed to several quarters of declining sales.” Added to this is that the Chinese Government banned its officials in at least three ministries from using an iPhone last week. The measure caused a sharp drop in Apple’s stock market and could be a setback for the apple company.

