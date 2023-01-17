Apple has announced the new 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max, the next generation of Apple’s pro chips. The Apple company promises performance up to six times faster than the fastest model of MacBook Pro with Intel processor. Thanks to the energy efficiency, the battery life will be the longest ever seen in a laptop: up to 22 hours. The new MacBook Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E, which is up to two times faster than the previous generation, enabling superior connectivity, as well as advanced HDMI, which supports 8K displays for the first time. With up to 96GB of unified memory in the M2 Max chip model, content creators can work with large scenes. The display is Liquid Retina XDR, and the equipment is completed by a 1080p FaceTime HD video camera, a six-speaker audio system and professional quality microphones. They will be available from January 24 and start at 2,499 euros for the 14-inch model, and 3,099 for the 16-inch one. The 16-inch model with M2 Max, Apple’s top configuration, starts at 4,249 euros.

M2 Pro expands the M2 chip architecture to offer up to 12-core CPU and up to 19-core GPU, along with up to 32GB of unified memory. M2 Max further enhances the capabilities of the M2 Pro chip, with up to 38-core GPU, double the unified memory bandwidth and up to 96GB of unified memory. Both chips also have optimized and specially designed technologies, including a faster 16-core Neural Engine and Apple’s media engine. Built using second-generation 5-nanometer technology, the M2 Pro is made up of 40 billion transistors, nearly 20% more than the M1 Pro chip and twice as many as the M2 chip. It has 200GBps of unified memory bandwidth, double that of the M2 chip, and up to 32GB of low latency unified memory. The 10-core or 12-core CPU has up to eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, and achieves up to 20% higher multi-thread performance than the 10-core CPU of the M1 Pro. The GPU of the M2 chip Pro can be configured with up to 19-cores, three more than the M1 Pro’s GPU, and includes a larger L2 cache. Graphics speed is up to 30% faster than that of the M1 Pro.

As for the M2 Max, it has 67 billion transistors, 10 billion more than the M1 Max and over three times that of the M2 chip. It has 400GBps of unified memory bandwidth, double that of the M2 Pro and four times that of the M2 chip, and supports up to 96GB of fast unified memory. M2 Max has the same next-generation 12-core CPU as the M2 Pro chip, but more powerful, with up to 38-cores, and is coupled with a larger L2 cache. Graphics speed is up to 30% faster than M1 Max.