Apple has announced the cheap version of its latest mobile model, the iPhone 16 E ‘, which will reach the Spanish market with prices from 709 euros, with the possibility of fragmenting the payment at 29.54 euros per month for two years. The team will incorporate benefits, such as artificial intelligence, the microprocessor A18, an improved battery with respect to its backgrounds (up to six hours more than the iPhone 11 and up to twelve hours more than all generations of the iPhone SE) and a greater resistance of Its glass materials, as well as the so -called 48 megapixel fusion camera, in a set that includes a teleobjective of two increase in integrated optical quality.

The new iPhone 16 E will arrive on the Spanish market as of Friday, February 28, in matte black and white colors, with the possibility of preserving from February 21. As explained by the manufacturer, the new team will allow Apple to release the modem C1, designed entirely by the company that allows a quick and reliable 5G connection. In addition, satellite emergency connectivity for emergency cases and road assistance in areas where there is no cellular coverage.

Kaiann Drance, World Marketing Vice President of Apple’s iPhone. He has been excited about the possibility that the 16E iPhone “becomes a powerful and affordable option that puts the iPhone experience within reach of even more people.

As for its design, the apple company indicates that the iphone 16E shows a 6.1 -inch XDR super -Retal screen, with an IP68 certification of splashes resistance, water and dust, as well as a resistant housing To impacts thanks to Ceramic Shield technology with advanced formulation, harder than any smartphone glass, located in the panther part, while in the rear it is Find a glass also much more resistant than that of previous versions.

Of housing inside, the model is equipped with a 6 -core CPU, up to 80% faster than the A13 bionic chip of the iPhone 11, and thus incorporate Apple Intelligence benefits. For example, users will be able to perform natural language searches in the APP photos, apra find instataneous or videos with a brief oral description. In the same way, the device integrates chatgpt in writing tools and Siri, free of charge, but with integrated protection systems to hide the IP addresses, and without OpenAi being able to store user requests.

For its part, the 4 -core GPU guarantees graphic yields of the premium models, compatible with triple A games anywhere. The 16 -core Neural Engine has been optimized for large generative models and processs automatic learning models up to 6 times faster than the A13 Bionic chip.

Like the rest of the models of range 16, the iPhone 16E comes with the action button, customizable to the taste of each one, which allows users to access all types of functionalities with a simple touch. This direct access “opens the doors to a new visual intelligence experience based on Apple Intelligence that helps users to obtain information from objects and places.” According to Apple, “visual intelligence can summarize, copy and translate text, detect email addresses and telephone numbers with the option to add them to contacts and identify animals and plants, among many other things.”