After weeks of successive leaks, it was finally officially confirmed that the headphones Beats Studio Buds -Bought by Apple in 2014- go underground to become devices with active noise cancellation and compatibility with iOS and Android.

The Beats Studio Buds, designed by rapper Dr. Dre, come with some more than interesting features: These are TWS-type headphones that have that stamp of Apple’s own design, so its external appearance is impeccable.

The differences between these Studio Buds and the AirPods Pro, their first cousins, is that Beats headphones have a button instead of using touch controls and their case is charged via a USB-C cable, which is included in the box. And they are also cheaper.

Beats support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos quality recently released on Apple Music. What’s more, Apple engineering means they can be set up seamlessly by simply opening the headphone case near the iPhone.

The Beats Studio Buds are compatible with Android and cheaper than the AirPods.

The advantage for Apple devices is that you only have to activate them through the Siri assistant. While on Android, it is required to download the Beats app, in order to have access to all the additional features of the product.

One of the characteristics of these devices is they have two active noise cancellation modes. In the first, the headphones will cancel the noise completely, while with the other, they let the ambient noise filter so that one can be attentive to the sounds of the environment.

Apple explains that the Studio Buds use an algorithm that parses the source file while “simultaneously correct and clean artifacts that compromise audio up to 48,000 times per second“.

Maximum fidelity

They are available in white, black and red, lThe earphones arrive equipped with three soft silicone ear cushions in order to be able to adjust correctly to the ear and get complete noise cancellation.

Its dual chamber housing houses a patented two-element diaphragm driver, for clear sound with stereo separation that provides powerful and immersive sound.

In addition, they integrate vents on the sides to relieve pressure on the eardrum, achieving a better sound and preventing them from bothering the ear after prolonged use.

For those who put on headphones and go for a jog, This model is resistant to water and sweat, as it was certified with an IPX4 rating.

Headphones offer up to eight hours of uninterrupted sound with two additional charges thanks to its compact portable case. However, by activating the noise cancellation, the power consumption goes up and the autonomy is reduced to 5 hours, or 15 hours with the charges of the case.

Apple’s new Bluetooth headphones are now available for pre-order, for an official price of $ 149, compared to the $ 200 recommended for AirPods with wired charging case. The official release date is June 25.

SL