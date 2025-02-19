Apple has expanded the iPhone family with model 16E, which brings together benefits such as speed, great performance and autonomy, as well as Apple Intelligence and Emergency Communication functions by satellite, at an affordable price.

The economic iPhone model reaches the market with the name of iPhone 16E and not iPhone Se, which has been Apple’s brand commitment on previous occasions. This device will be available in black and white, with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of capacity From 709 euros. The reservations will begin on Friday, February 21, with availability on Friday 28.

iPhone 16E works with the A18 chip, which is responsible for its performance, its efficiency and the performance of Apple Intelligence. It also offers ray layout due to hardware acceleration for triple A video games and processs automatic learning models up to six times faster that the Iphone 11 bionic chip.

In addition, the modem C1, the first designed by Apple and The most efficient to dateas the company has highlighted in a press release. Its combination with the A18 chip, united to the new thermal design and the advanced consumption management that IOS 18, contribute to offer great autonomy.









The 16E iPhone has the IP68 rating of Splashes resistance, water and dust and includes the front of Ceramic Shield with advanced formulation, harder than any ‘smartphone’ glass. The rear glass is also the most resistant on such a phone, according to Apple.

Presents a 6.1 -inch XDR Super Retina screen with OLED technology, with a edge -to -edge design. With regard to autonomy, it offers Up to six hours more than the iPhone 11 and up to twelve hours more than all generations of the iPhone SE.

The Truedepth camera system makes Face ID possible, a system that allows users to unlock the iPhone, authorize purchases and log in to applications with Facial recognition. The 16E iPhone can also be loaded wirelessly or using the USB-C connector, which also allows all types of accessories to be connected.

Apple has also highlighted the system of Two cameras of the iPhone 16E. The 48 MPX Fusion Chamber uses computational photography for photos in superral resolution, which is complemented by an integrated optical quality teleobjective.

The 16E iPhone comes with The action buttonwhich can be customized to activate all kinds of functionalities with a single touch, for example, open the camera or flashlight, put the phone in sound or silence, identify songs with Shazam or activate voice notes.

With the action button it is possible to access functionalities even within the apps and also opens the door to A new visual intelligence experience Based on Apple Intelligence that helps users to obtain information from objects and places.

This new iPhone arrives with Apple satellite benefits that allow users Send satellite text messages even if they do not have wifi or mobile coverage. They can also use the search app to share their satellite location, while accident detection can identify an incident with the car and automatically call emergency services when a user is unconscious or cannot reach the iPhone.