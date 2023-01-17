Apple presented the new Mac mini with M2 chip and this time also in the M2 Pro variant. The new starting price of the desktop computer also drops to 729 euros (1,579 for the M2 Pro model). The new models will be available from Tuesday 24 January. “Thanks to the great features and wide range of connectivity options packed into a compact design, Mac mini is used in so many different places and ways. Today, we’re excited to go even further with the M2 and M2 Pro chips,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With even more performance at a lower starting price, Mac mini with the M2 chip offers incredible value for money. And for those looking for powerful pro performance, Mac mini with the M2 Pro chip is a desktop like no other in its class.”

Mac mini with the M2 chip has an 8-core CPU with four high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores and a 10-core GPU. Apple claims that with up to 24GB of unified memory and 100GBps of memory bandwidth, tasks like photo editing in Adobe Photoshop are 50% faster than the previous generation. The M2 chip introduces ProRes acceleration to Mac mini, and the M2 chip model can also simultaneously play up to two streams of 8K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps, or up to 12 streams of 4K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps.

The model with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports and supports up to two monitors. The model with the M2 Pro chip includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports and supports up to three monitors. In addition, the model with the M2 Pro chip can support an 8K monitor. Both models have two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, one Gigabit Ethernet port with 10GB option, and an upgraded headphone jack for high-impedance headphones. They also feature the latest wireless standards, with Wi-Fi 6E5, for throughput twice as fast as before, and Bluetooth 5.3.