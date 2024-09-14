Apple has announced a new feature in iOS 18 called Repair Assistant, which aims to help iPhone users set up and prepare replacement parts after repairs. This feature is designed to work exclusively with genuine Apple components, ensuring that the device is fully functional after any of its parts are replaced.

This feature allows users to adjust components such as the display to ensure that essential features such as True Tone, which adjusts colors based on ambient light, enable automatic brightness, and check battery health after battery replacement, are enabled.

Repair Assistant also lets you adjust parts that were replaced on devices even before iOS 18. After installing the new software, any parts that need to be adjusted will appear in the Service & Parts History section of Settings. To access this feature, users can go to the Settings app, tap General, and then About to view their repair history. Note that this section will not appear for users who have never had their devices repaired.

Apple has confirmed that the “Repair Assistant” feature will be available for iPhone 12 and later, and will help adjust batteries, cameras, displays, and other components.

The company first revealed the feature in April, saying it would be available in the fall to ensure genuine parts are used efficiently. Apple also said it has expanded Activation Lock to include iPhone components, with the aim of reducing the reuse of stolen components in repairs.