By Nivedita Balu

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Apple Inc on Tuesday launched MacBooks powered by the new, faster M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, a surprise launch weeks ahead of the company’s usual practice.

Apple usually holds its first event of the year in March, when it launches iMacs and accessories.

The new Mac mini starts at $599 and will be available January 24th. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with the latest chips start at $1,999, while the 13-inch model starts at $1,299.

“All of this is tied to the delayed chipset transition… With the supply chain delay that forced Apple to delay product launches, the company was faced with the options of waiting for the traditional launch or doing something a little unexpected,” said Runar Bjørhovde , an analyst at Canalys.

“This is a great way to surprise consumers and competitors alike,” said Bjørhovde, adding that the announcement could generate some buzz at a time of weakness in the personal computer market.

Apple shares are up about 1% but have lost about 27% in 2022, the biggest drop since the 2008 financial crisis.

Apple said the new M2 Pro has nearly 20% more transistors than the M1 Pro and twice as many as the M2, which helps programs like Adobe Photoshop handle heavy workloads.