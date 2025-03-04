Faster, more powerful, many more efficient and equipped with Apple Intelligence, the artificial intelligence of the California company. With such credentials, the new creature of the apple multinational promises to raise the ribbon in a range of product that every year looks for new incentives to opt for Apple’s light tablet. On this occasion, the differences with almost all of the above comes from the hand of the M3 chip, a prodigy in terms of benefits, since it doubles the iPad Air with M11 chip and results 3.5 times faster than the iPad Air with chip A14 Bionic.

The iPad Air now reaches the market in two sizes (11 and 13 inches) and four different colors (blue, purple, star white and space gray), with prices of 699 euros, while the Wi-Fi + cellular equipment starts from 869 euros, depending on its capacity, which can be 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB. In turn, the 13-inch iPad Air is available in Wi-Fi model from 949 euros and Wi-Fi + Cellular model from 1,119 euros. These prices coincide with those of last year version.

All of them with compatible with the new Magic Keyboard designed for the iPad, 329 euros for the 11 -inch model and 349 euros for the 13 -inch. In addition to the aforementioned artificial intelligence, both devices incorporate Advanced Chambers, Ultra -Trapping 5G Wireless Connection and Compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C), the new iPad Air offers an unmatched experience.

The iPad Air AI tools allow users to write with the help of Siri, which is “capable of talking more naturally, understanding what they say although they are trained when speaking and maintaining the context of one request to another.” In the same way, “Siri can answer thousands of questions about the benefits and adjustments of Apple products, such as how to make a screen recording, or write to Siri. The same AI opens the door to audio and transcription recording applications, to store classes or conversations, in addition to synchronizing transcripts with the audio so that users can find to locate the exact moment they seek recording.

Also the notice app allows more natural handwritten annotations, with editing edition, while Image Playguround allows you to create emojis with genmoji. Among other advantages, users of the new iPad Air can access chatgpt free without creating an account, without OpenAi stores consultation requests.

Bob Borchers, Vice President of Apple Product Marketingit is clear that “what the iPad Air does such a popular device is its combination of performance, portability and compatibility with advanced accessories, all at an affordable price.” In his opinion, it is a team “designed for everyone, from university students who take notes with the Apple Pencil Pro to travelers and content creators who need to maximize their productivity from anywhere, the iPad Air with chip M3, Apple Intelligence and the new Magic Keyboard carry the versatility and value for money to another level.”