Reutersi Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/reuters/ 09/09/2024 – 15:59

Apple on Monday announced the next-generation iPhone with new camera features and powered by the A18 microprocessor, which the company said has improved battery management capabilities. The company announced the price of the device as starting at $799.

The new iPhone will have a “Plus” version ($899) and a “Pro” version, also equipped with a new A18 “Pro” processor.

The iPhone 16 now comes with a button on the side of the device that serves as a camera shutter and is sensitive to gestures, allowing the user to take a photo and adjust details such as zoom and lens aperture.

Apple also announced new versions of accessories at its event on Monday, including the Apple Watch Ultra 2, for $799, and Airpods Max, for $549.

(São Paulo Editorial)