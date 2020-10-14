New Delhi The wait for Apple iPhone lovers is over today. Apple has launched the 5G iPhone 12 Series during its Hi Speed ​​event. Apple launched four phones of the iPhone 12 series at its event. This includes iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All these devices were launched with Apple 5G connectivity.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue. Customers in India can also get iPhone 12 Pro Max for Rs 129,900 at Apple.com, Apple Store App and Apple Store locations. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will also be available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max model has been launched with a 6.7-inch Retina display. It has a display in 1284 x 2778 pixels and 19.5: 9 ratio. It will be available in three memory storage variants with 6 GB RAM. Which includes variants of 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory, 6GB RAM with 256GB internal memory, 6GB RAM with 512GB internal memory.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is lashed with 12MP Ultravide + 12 Wide Angle lens + 12 telephoto lens. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also features deep fusion camera features. For the selfie lover, it has a 12 MP wide angle lens camera. Other features include Face ID, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, Siri Natural Language Command and dictation.

