Apple is finally going to debut its online store in India. This online store is going to be launched on 23 September. Apple will offer direct customer support to its customers through online team members. Diardre O’Brien, Senior Vice President of Retail and People, said, “We are proud to expand in India and do all we can to support our customers and their communities. We know that our users are relying on technology to stay connected, learn and maintain their creativity and by bringing the Apple Store online in India, we are offering Apple’s best offers to our customers at this critical time.

Customer support will be available in both English and Hindi at Apple’s online store. “Apple Specialists” will help customers find out about new products and will also custom-configure Mac devices. Apple will also provide financing options on its products as well as trade-in programs. It will offer discounts to students on MacBooks, iPads, accessories, and even AppleCare +.

Apple plans to hold a “Today at Apple” session related to photography and music for free online in October. It will also provide signature gift wrap and personalization of selected products. Interested consumers can personalize any text in either emoji or English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil.

Apart from this, Telugu will be available for AirPods and in English for iPad and Apple Pencil. It is the first official “Apple Store” in India as the company is selling its products through authorized resellers. Apple plans to launch its first retail store in India by next year.