(Reuters) – Apple Inc on Tuesday launched a “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) service in the United States, a move likely to hurt a fintech sector dominated by companies including Affirm and Swedish payments firm Klarna.

The Apple Pay Later service will allow users to split purchases into four payments spread over six weeks without interest or fees, the company said.

Users can borrow between $50,000 and $1,000, which can be used for online and in-app purchases made on the iPhone and iPad at merchants that accept Apple Pay, according to the company.

“Apple Pay Later is absolutely going to beat some of the other competitors. Other companies would have taken a look at Apple’s announcement today because they are such a ubiquitous name. This will take a bite out of market share from other market players,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

Hewson added that Apple Pay Later will be a disruptor as consumers are looking for the easiest way to get what they want as their wallets have been stretched by inflation.

Apple Pay is accepted by more than 85% of US retailers, the company said.

The payment service will be activated through the Mastercard installment program, the company said, adding that Goldman Sachs was the issuer of the Mastercard payment credential.

