Apple today introduced an updated Find My app, which allows third-party products to use the private and secure search capabilities of the network, which includes hundreds of millions of Apple devices. The company has announced for the first time that it intends to open its network to third-party manufacturers at WWDC.

The new products that work with the Find My app will be available from Belkin, Chipolo and VanMoof starting next week.

For more than a decade, our customers have relied on Find My to locate lost or stolen Apple devices, while protecting privacy, said (Bob Borchers) Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of product marketing around the world.

He added: We are now offering the powerful search capabilities of the Find My Network to more people using the Network Plugin software, and we are excited to see how Belkin, Chipolo and VanMoof are using this technology.

The new program is part of Made for iPhone, and is designed for any accessory developer looking to connect an existing or new product to the Apple network.

Third-party products must adhere to all Find My privacy protections that Apple customers rely on.

Certified products can be added to the New Items tab, and products get a badge to clearly inform users that the product is compatible with the network and the app.

Today, Apple is also announcing draft specifications for chip manufacturers, which will be released later this spring.

And third-party device manufacturers can take advantage of ultra-broadband technology in Apple devices equipped with the U1 chip, creating a more accurate and direct awareness of when you are nearby.

VanMoof’s S3 and X3 electric bikes, Belkin SOUNDFORM Freedom headphones, and Chipolo ONE Spot finder make up the first set of outdoor accessories that work with Find My.

The Find My app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac makes it easy to locate lost Apple devices, as well as keep up with friends and family, all while protecting user privacy.

The Find My app allows to locate the lost device via the map, play a sound to locate it, lock it via Lost Mode, and display a message with a contact number, and it also allows them to remotely wipe the device in case it falls into the wrong hands.

The Find My Network extends this capabilities by locating lost devices even if they cannot connect to the Internet.

The network includes hundreds of millions of Apple devices that use Bluetooth technology to discover lost devices or items nearby, and inform the owner about their approximate location.

Given that the entire process is end-to-end encrypted and anonymous, no one else, not even Apple or a third-party manufacturer, can view the device’s location or information.