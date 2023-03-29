Apple today launched Apple Music Classical, a new standalone music streaming app featuring high-quality audio and loads of songs mastered with immersive Dolby Atmos audio. Apple Music users can browse expertly curated playlists, in-depth biographies of composers and descriptions of thousands of works at no extra cost beyond their subscription to the streaming platform. “We love music – that’s the passion that drives us – and classical music is central to music of all genres,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Apple Music Classical is a dedicated app, ideal for both classical music experts and classical music newcomers. It offers the largest selection of classical music in the world, the best search and navigation features, the best sound experience with spatial audio and thousands of exclusive recordings. We believe this is the best classical music streaming experience available today, and for us this is just the beginning”.

With over 5 million songs, Apple Music Classical is home to the largest classical music catalog in the world, covering a broad spectrum of recordings. Apple Music Classical also offers thousands of exclusive albums, including recordings by world-renowned orchestras. When you search for a work, all of its recordings are listed, as well as an ‘Editor’s Choice’ performance. Searching for a composer displays all available works. Apple Music Classical delivers up to 24-bit/192kHz lossless audio throughout the service, so listeners can experience the nuances of every performance. The editors have created over 700 playlists to guide listeners through 800 years of music, and more to come. Each week, Apple Music Classical’s ‘Hidden Gems’ highlights a selection of lesser-known works, while ‘Composers: Lesser Known Songs’ playlists offer a fresh perspective on famous names.