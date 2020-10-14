After a long wait, giant tech company Apple finally launched the iPhone 12 series. In a virtual event from Apple Park, the company launched four models of this series. These include iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max. All these iPhones have a new A14 bionic chipset and these models are equipped with 5G connectivity. Let us know the price of all the handsets in this series and their features.

iphone 12

Apple has launched iPhone 12 with Blue, Red, Black, White and Green color options. The iPhone 12 has a super retina XDR display. Apple has claimed that it is the most durable and best screen ever. The iPhone 12 has a dual camera. The iPhone 12 has a ceramic shield which makes it strong. The iPhone 12 is equipped with a 12MP ultra wide camera and 12MP wide angle lens. The camera of iPhone 12 will be able to click good pictures even in low light. The company has also improved the night mode. The initial price of iPhone 12 is Rs 79,900.

iphone 12 mini

Apple has also launched the iPhone 12 mini. IPhone Mini has been launched in the market with 5.4 and 6.1 inch screen size variants. Apple claims that it is the world’s slimmest, small and fast 5G smartphone. It will have the same processor as the iPhone 12 and all the features will be the same. The 64 GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 Mini in India is priced at Rs 69,990, while its 128 GB storage model costs Rs 74,900 and the top-end 256 GB storage option costs Rs 84,900.

iPhone 12 Pro

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro model is launched with a 6.5 inch screen while the Pro Max is launched with a 6.7 inch Retina display. IPhone 12 Pro is equipped with 12MP Ultravide + 12 Wide Angle lens + 12 Telephoto lens. It also has deep fusion camera features. The initial price of iPhone 12 Pro is Rs 119,900.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max model has been launched with a 6.7-inch Retina display. It has a display in 1284 x 2778 pixels and 19.5: 9 ratio. It will be available in three memory storage variants with 6 GB RAM. Which includes variants of 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory, 6GB RAM with 256GB internal memory, 6GB RAM with 512GB internal memory.

iPhone 12 Pro Max has been launched with 12MP Ultravide + 12 Wide Angle lens + 12 telephoto lens. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also features deep fusion camera features. For the selfie lover, it has a 12 MP wide angle lens camera. Other features include Face ID, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, Siri Natural Language Command and dictation. The initial price of iPhone 12 Pro Max is Rs 129,900.

