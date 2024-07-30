Apple Intelligence, as it is called by the company, had its first demonstration in the iOS 18 beta update

On Monday (July 29, 2024), a beta update for developers was released for the iPhone system, iOS 18.1, in which a usable version of Apple Intelligence, the company’s artificial intelligence, was introduced for the first time. The tool was presented during the last edition of WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference), an event in Cupertino, California (USA), in which the big tech announces the news of its operating systems.

The iOS 18.1 update is currently in the testing phase and is targeted at developers only. The idea is for the public to be able to try out the new features and integrate them into their applications before iOS 18 is officially released to all iPhone users.

However, even for those who have access to Apple’s developer program and the iOS beta update, Apple Intelligence features will work restricted to the iPhones 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max – as previously announced by the company.

As this is the first version under development, some features promised for Apple’s artificial intelligence are not yet present in the version released this Monday (29th July).

Functions that are already in operation include:

transcription of emails, messages, calls; and

creating summaries of these conversations created by Apple Intelligence.

The final version of Apple Intelligence is expected to be released with the official iOS 18 update, which is expected to be in mid-September 2024.