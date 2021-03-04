The device security appears among the main concerns of parents, much more when they are used by children. At least, that’s what Apple considers, which this Thursday launched Apple for kids (“Apple for children”), a website that not only seeks to help them configure them, but also to learn about the main parental functions of the company.

Apple’s children’s site first helps parents establish a family account setup, in which the ID of the children can be linked to that of their parents or adults in their care, as the company highlights on its support page.

By configuring Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod and Apple Watch) with the function Family sharing, parents can, after set passwords, access apps and purchased content for their children.

The page also serves as a hub for common troubleshooting related to children, such as managing the digital family group or what to do if a child forgets their password or if they make purchases by accident.

The advice to parents and guardians also goes through setting the age of birth of their children on their devices. Children under 14 years of age cannot modify this aspect, but they can if they are over this age.

Apple also offers a number of services to monitor activity of the children that are remembered in the portal Apple for kids, as is the case of the ‘Ask to buy’ function, with which parents have to give their permission before approving a purchase by minors.

Find My, for its part, is another general characteristic with which it is possible to find lost devices and that can be used by parents with their children’s devices, while the Apple Cash service can be used to send money in Apple Pay to minors, as an alternative to traditional payment.

The Apple portal also reminds parents of the possibility of setting limits for their children, such as buying content within apps, controlling screen time or restricting the type of applications that children are allowed to access. .

At the moment, the website is only in English, but in Apple these pages tend to spread over time to the rest of the countries and languages ​​of the world.

