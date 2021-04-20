E.in upgrade for spring, “Spring Loaded”, promises Apple in its first virtual press conference of the year – without an audience on site. Surprisingly, a new color purple is presented for the iPhone 12, this variant will be in stores from April 30th. The new Apple TV 4K brings a faster processor and uses the iPhone to make color adjustments and color corrections on the TV. Dolby Vision is displayed at up to 60 frames per second, remote control and operation have been revised. The small box starts with a price tag of 200 euros and is available in two memory versions.

Multimedia iMac in stylish colors

Apple then modernized its desktop computers, the iMacs. Like the notebooks, they are also switching from the Intel processor family to the in-house silicon platform, which was introduced last autumn. The notebook’s M1 processor delivers high performance and long battery life. Now an iMac comes in various colors with a new look and a reduced, flat design, the look of which is already an eye-catcher. It remains with the M1 processor, some experts had expected an even faster successor.

The screen of the 24-inch model has a resolution of 4.5 megapixels, and the video camera with a larger sensor has 1080p, a significant improvement over its predecessors. The microphone and the audio system with six speakers and Dolby Atmos have also been improved. The device is equipped with four USB 4 ports, two of which support Thunderbolt 4. The new power connection docks magnetically, but requires a power supply unit, which, interestingly, has an Ethernet connection. Prices start at 1450 euros and the market launch is May.

iPad Pro with more speed and 5G

Now the expensive iPad Pro also gets a super-fast processor for the demanding user – and a better display. So far, you have had to be modest with the top model of Apple tablets with the A12 processor introduced three years ago. Now Apple is improving its flat computers and giving the iPad Pro more computing power, namely a current M1 processor in the notebooks. That was a foreseeable step towards standardization. The mobile radio unit now supports 5G, which means a gain in speed when transmitting data on the go.



As usual, the new tablet comes with two screen diagonals: the 11-inch device in the more classic tablet design and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the dimensions of a small notebook. It also has a mini-LED display for the first time, which with a new backlight provides a better display, higher energy efficiency and a ludicrous brightness of up to 1600 nits. The mini-LED technology is already used in the Monitor Pro Display XDR from Apple.

The screen resolution of the new candidates of 2388 x 1668 pixels for the small and 2732 x 2048 pixels for the large model remains the same. The weight of the two is 470 and 680 grams without the keyboard attached. The small iPad Pro in hand is therefore well suited as an electronic book or YouTube station. You won’t want to hold the heavier big one in your hand for hours.



The iPhone 12 is now also available in purple.

In addition to the faster processor, the camera on the back should be innovative. As usual, it has a resolution of 12 megapixels, comes with a new 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and can record videos in 4K. A lidar scanner measures the distance to objects up to five meters away. The whole point: Applications for augmented reality should benefit from this thanks to improved motion detection. The front camera has built-in automatic image tracking, which is practical for conferences or family video telephony.

Also new: The USB Type-C port remains, but is now compatible with Thunderbolt 4. This means more flexibility when connecting external peripherals. The new iPad Pro will be available from May on with storage sizes from 128 gigabytes to two terabytes. In the smallest configuration, the 11-inch iPad Pro costs 880 euros without cellular, the larger model starts at 1200 euros. In the most expensive version, an iPad Pro costs 2600 euros. The pen, Apple Pencil, is in the price list for an additional 135 euros.

Electronic key finder

With the Airtag, Apple is bringing a new product category onto the market that other manufacturers have had in their portfolios for a long time. The Airtag can be used to locate lost or stolen objects. The corresponding software functionality is already implemented in the “Where is?” App on the iPhone or iPad. The trackers work with Bluetooth and ultra-broadband, UWB, which allows very precise location.



The Airtag can be used to locate lost or stolen objects.

The signals sent by an airtag are not only received by your own Apple devices, but also by other people’s iPhones or iPads. The location of the tracker is sent anonymously and encrypted to Apple, privacy is guaranteed, Apple promises. In this way, a tracking network is created so that the information about a stolen bicycle in Frankfurt also reaches the owner in Munich. The trackers cost 35 euros or 120 euros in a pack of four and have a replaceable battery.

Third-party manufacturers have also been on board from the start. Vanmoof equips its latest e-bikes S3 and X3 with the technology and Belkin brings headphones with Airtag. The bike or headphones can be connected to the Apple devices and located in the “Where is?” App.