Indiscretions that have followed one another in the last period suggest that one of the main moments of the next Worldwide Developer Conference it will be the presentation of the virtual reality viewer.

The latest news from Bloomberg they declare that Apple is working on some proprietary apps for the device, thus suggesting that the device is almost ready. The sources of the famous economic portal report that these are applications for watching sporting events, for gaming, for fitness and new versions of apps and features already present on iPads.

It is quite clear that, also in this case, Apple wants to expand its ecosystem providing an experience that is familiar to its users.

Furthermore, since it is a totally new device, the house of Cupertino it will have to generate a feeling of need in consumers, giving them reasons to buy the headset.

It would seem that Apple is focusing on adapting the apps of theiPads for the viewer, with a new 3D interface; of course, in addition to third-party apps, they work in Cupertino to provide optimized versions of Safari, News, Weather, Music etc.

A dedicated version of Apple Books which would allow us to read our books in a virtual reality environment, or a camera mode to take pictures directly from the viewer.

Other possible features would be an app similar to Mindfulness already present on Apple Watchable to help us relax through images, white noise and guided meditations, and in a specific version of Fitness+, which would certainly be a great addition to the headset. As well as FaceTimeable to generate 3D environments useful for virtual meetings.

However, all this will come at a cost, as is the tradition of Apple not indifferent: always according to the well-informed, the headset should cost around $3,000.

According to the famous insider Ming-Chi Kuo,that has proved reliable in the past, whether the presentation takes place during WWDC 2023 in June or is postponed, the predictions of a production release amount only to 2-300,000 pieces by the end of the yearwith Apple staying lower then the sales projections that set the number of pieces at 500,000.

As already announced, the dimensions of the device should be relatively small, with a form factor reminiscent of ski goggles; each eye will have a 4K OLED panel available and there will be an external panel that will show us some information about the wearer.

However, it is a product that many have doubts about, with staff members who have walked away from the project precisely because they are not convinced of its chances of success.

After all, it is a more difficult device to sell, if not to the hard core of enthusiasts, both for the limits that these hardware still reveal and for the incredibly high price that will be requested.