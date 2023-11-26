Apple working on a revolutionary privacy screen for iPhone, implemented as technology that will prevent thieves from stealing passcodes.

Apple is currently working on a new type of screen for iPhone, aimed at preventing the risk of credential theft by attackers.

To solve this problem, a “privacy screen” is being developed with adjustable viewing angles which will be used on the company’s upcoming devices. User privacy has become an important concern in today’s digital world, as more and more people entrust their information to their devices. The emergence of two recent patents, focused on the realization of a “privacy screen” functionality, constitutes a significant step forward in the context of user protection in the iPhone ecosystem, underlining the relentless commitment of the bitten apple company in meeting the challenges of digital security.

Data protection strategies Shoulder surfing refers to a social engineering strategy employed to acquire sensitive information, such as PIN codes, passwords and other confidential data, by observing the victim from behind The privacy screen technology, described in the patent, uses a refined combination of hardware and software components in order to monitor the user's field of vision and selectively darken the contents displayed. At the heart of this system is the hardware component, which can take the form of an infrared camera or another eye tracking sensor; the software will then darken the rest of the screen, protecting the information from prying eyes. The essence of this technology lies in its ability to adjust dynamically the visibility of the panel based on the focal point of the user's gaze.

The actively observed area remains clear and defined, while the rest of the screen remains hidden, thus ensuring the protection of sensitive information from prying eyes. The proposed solution pragmatically addresses the widespread problem of “shoulder surfing”, where someone tries to spy on the screen from the side. Apple is working on two ideas to protect iPhone from passcode theft.

Currently, iPhone devices feature a wide 170-degree field of view, without limiting anyone in the surrounding area from peering into the user’s private details.