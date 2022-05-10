According to some rumors, Apple is working on a new folding screen for iPhone or iPad, using a technology very similar to what you can try on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. The latter has a thinner screen and resistant to continuous opening over the years, thanks to a new layered structure of the OLED panel that allows it to be more durable over time. Apple is said to be working to solve the most obvious limitation of this type of display, that is a significant lowering of brightness compared to the OLEDs of classic smartphones. The Cupertino house is also working to ensure that the inevitably larger screen does not consume too much energy, but there is still time to perfect the first prototypes: analysts do not foresee the arrival of a foldable Apple device before 2025. Over the course There have been several rumors about it in recent years, but Apple doesn’t seem to be interested in riding the foldable fashion wave right now.