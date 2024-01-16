North American company is valued at US$516.6 billion; Next, Microsoft and Google appear

A Apple displaced the Amazon and became the most valuable company in the world in 2024. The company founded by Steve Jobs appears in 1st position in the ranking of the report Brand Finance released this Wednesday (17 January 2023) at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The technology company is valued at US$516.6 billion. Then the Microsoft ($340.4 billion) and Google ($333.4 billion). Amazon, which led the list in 2023, appears in 4th position, with US$308.9 billion.

The 4 brands are North American. The United States is home to 40.2% of the world's valuable brands. According to Brand Finance, just 10 countries bring together 86.6% (433) of the 500 companies on the list.

Brazil

The report shows that 3 Brazilian brands are among the most valuable in the world: Itaú, Bank of Brazil It is Bradesco. Banco do Brasil was the Brazilian brand that gained the most value: it rose 50 positions in the ranking compared to 2023. On the other hand, Itaú and Bradesco fell 21 and 12 places in the list, respectively.

Itaú is the most valuable brand in Brazil and the 2nd in Latin America. The bank is valued at US$8.3 billion.

The result indicates a global trend. The banking sector concentrates the most valuable brands in the world. There are 71 financial institutions in the ranking, equivalent to 14.2% of the total. Next come retail and technology, which together account for 20.6% of the largest global companies.