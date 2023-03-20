Siri, a virtual voice assistant, is being tested to become an artificial intelligence model similar to ChatGPT, the newspaper said. The New York Times. Apple would be developing a language model similar to the one launched by OpenAI.

According to the portal Apple Insider“a report of 9to5Mac claims evidence of expanded Siri features in tvOS 16.4 beta, codenamed “Bobcat”. The new structure, called Siri Natural Language Generationstarts with using language generation to tell jokes, but can also extend to stopwatches.”

Siri currently responds to users from a database of known information. With the update, the voice assistant is expected to be able to create responses from images and videos, for example.

The information was mentioned in Apple conference with its engineers in February this year; the NYT report, however, did not give details of the encounter.