Apple is a leading technology company that revolutionized the industry with products that we all still carry in our hearts today. We are obviously talking about devices such as the iPhone, the iPad and the Apple Watch. Additionally, the App Store offers a huge selection of apps and games, creating a high-quality digital ecosystem. Today we want to talk to you though of a feud that may soon have a raw ending!

Apple ready for anything against Damus

You don’t mess with Apple’s rules and this has become increasingly clear over the years. The closed ecosystem of the company offers few alternatives: either the developers play along with the company, or their app can hardly reach the Apple devices. In short, since yesterday the company has given a period of 14 days to the Damus team to make some simple changes to the application. We are obviously talking about the removal of the Bitcoin transfer feature that the Apple company never liked:

“Upon re-evaluation, we determined that your app does not meet the App Store review guidelines. Specifically, we have seen that your app violates Guidelines 3.1.1 – Business – Payments – In-app purchases. We’ve seen that your app allows users to tip associated with receiving content from digital content creators in a different mechanism than in-app purchases.

While tips or donations may be optional, if they are connected or associated with receiving digital content, they must use in-app purchases as per 3.1.1 guidelines. […] Please update the app within 14 days of receiving this message. If we don’t receive an update that meets the App Store review guidelines within 14 days, your app will be removed from sale.”

In short, the rules are stringent and leave no room for doubt, Damus still wanted to reply on Twitter:

“Damus will be removed from the App Store in 14 days, Apple says cryptocurrency transactions are not allowed on their platform because they “could” be used by content creators to sell digital content. This comes just before we are about to speak at the Oslo Freedom Forum on how decentralized social networks with lightning integration are bringing financial freedom to the masses. Rather suspicious…

This would be a game-changer: if people can’t make P2P transactions freely on their platform, it has huge implications for the entire lightning and v4v-enabled app ecosystem.

Damus does not sell digital goods nor does it provide functionality for the sale of digital goods. It simply has a tip button to facilitate P2P transactions like Venmo or Cash App.”

I personally find it difficult for Apple to step back, so we’ll just have to wait and see which of the two giants falls first!

