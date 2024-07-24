In recent years, foldable cell phones have become very popular. Now, according to various sources, Manzana already working on an iPhone with the same features. Of course, in an attempt to innovate, they want to completely eliminate the creases that appear when using the full screen.

The rumor comes from a pair of technology sites known as The Information and Digitimes. Both indicate that their sources told them that Apple will have a new foldable iPhone. Furthermore, its release window is expected to take place sometime in 2026.

The same sources told them that the iPhone would fold horizontally, just like the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr. They are currently in the stage of searching for the necessary elements to begin manufacturing. They have already left the conceptualization stage behind.

Source: Apple

Of course, this is all still a rumor and there is nothing official from Apple. However, with so many competitors entering the market for this type of device, it would not be surprising if the company also tries its luck. Would you be interested in buying an iPhone that can bend?

What are the most recent Apple cell phones?

In September 2023 Apple officially launched the iPhone 15, which are their most modern cell phones so far. These come in Plus, Pro, and Max versions. The regular and Plus versions are powered by their A16 chip, while the Pro and Max come with the more powerful A17.

Currently, rumors point to the fact that they are preparing the first official look at their new iPhone 16. Although there is nothing official from the company, there are already several leaks that point to a special event in September of this year to show off its new range of cell phones. Could we get a first look at its foldable iPhone there?

