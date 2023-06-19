And the British newspaper “Daily Mail” said that Apple will launch a new tool in the upcoming “iOS 17” update for “iPhone” phones.

The tool, called Screen Distance, will warn the user if the phone is too close to his face, specifically his eyes.

The new feature was announced for the first time at the “Apple WWDC 2023” event, which was organized in Cupertino, California.

Apple stated: “Increasing the distance between the eyes and the device can help children reduce the risk of myopia, and give adult users an opportunity to reduce eye strain.”

She added, “Screen Time will use the TrueDepth camera to encourage users to move their devices away from their eyes, for a distance of more than 12 inches (about 30 centimeters).”

It is noteworthy that the “iOS 17” update is expected to be launched next September.