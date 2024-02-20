Details leak out regarding potential changes to iPhones, with a new vertical module orientation and possible new shades for the Pro models.

Speculation regarding potential has intensified recently design changes that Apple could bring to the next generation of iPhone, expected in the second half of the year. Among the many leaked details regarding the changes expected for the 16 line models, an image recently appeared online showing the camera module with a vertical arrangement of the camera sensors.

This change could also allow basic iPhones to record “space videos” that can be used on Vision Pro, a function currently supported only by the Pro models of the 15 line. Further confirmation of this change comes from CAD drawings, and from images of an iPhone 16 camera component spotted online.

Presumed form The alleged camera component The images were released by Majin Buu, a leaker known for having already provided previews on the abandonment of the diagonal arrangement for future Cupertino sensors. See also This fan-made Mother 3 trailer looks stunning Now, in aimage of a form shared on X of presumed belonging to the iPhone 16, we see the camera sensors stacked vertically, housed in a thin plateau, as had already been previously anticipated. According to MacRumors sources, the component shown in the image above would be intended for use in the main camera element of the new model, which, among the new features, should include the “Action” button already present on the iPhone 15 Pro, together with a new capture button positioned on the right side of the device. The main function of this new button would be to activate image capture or start and end video recording, also allowing you to zoom images by sliding your finger.