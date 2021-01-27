Putting a price on a brand like Apple it can be very simple or terribly complex. We have, on the one hand, the economic data, which fit perfectly into an Excel file and allow us to adjust the final result of the account to the millimeter. Add your assets, subtract your liabilities and that’s it (well, I understand that it is actually more complex than this, but I have simplified it so that it is better understood). Easier impossible, it seems.

On the other hand, however, whether we talk about Apple or Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook or Caramelos Paco, when trying to determine its value we must not forget both the value of the image and the projections, that is, of the expectations of what will happen in the short and medium term. And although predictions are a common element in the economic-financial world, we are not talking about an exact science and, therefore, the information they offer should never be taken at face value.

I comment on this because it seems important to take it into account before tackling rankings like this one, and not because I don’t find them interesting (on the contrary), but because I think that, as is attributed to Pliny the Elder, these things must always be taken cum grain salis.

Made the pertinent clarifications, according to A study carried out by Brand Finance Apple’s brand value is $ 263.4 billion, which makes it the most valuable brand in the world. A position that he has previously held (the last time was in 2016) and that, in recent years, has always been occupied by a technology company. A sector that, on the other hand, always occupies the majority of the Top 10 positions.

This is the list of the ten most valuable brands today:

Manzana – $ 263.4 billion. Amazon – 254,188 million dollars. Google – 191,215 million dollars. Microsoft – 140,435 million dollars. Walmart – 93,185 million dollars. Facebook – 81,476 million dollars. Verizon – $ 68,890 million. The Home Depot – 52,917 million dollars. AT&T – 51,372 million dollars. Disney – 51,244 million dollars.

As you can see in the image below, Apple has climbed two positions since the previous study, pushing Amazon and Google down, while Microsoft remains in an enviable fourth position. Disney, AT&T and Facebook also fell, all of them one position with respect to their previous ranking. And although still far from the top positions, the technology that has experienced the greatest growth between the previous study and the current one is AMD, which has climbed no less than 186 positions in the ranking, so it is now the 287th company in terms of brand equity.

You can also see, as I mentioned earlier, the weight of technology companies on this list. And it is that except for Walmart and The Home Depot (retail) and Disney, the remaining seven companies, starting with Apple and ending with AT&T, make up the top 10 most valuable brands. One more reminder of how important technology has ended up being in our lives and our society. Maybe even too much, I think sometimes.