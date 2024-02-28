Too bad for all Apple fanboys, but Apple's EV is no longer coming…

Developing a car is not that easy, especially if this is not your core business. Apple found this out the hard way. Their Apple Car project seemed to last forever. The car was initially expected to arrive in 2024, later 2026 was mentioned and last month it was reported that the Apple Car had been postponed until 2028.

Postponement leads to cancellation, because Apple has now definitively pulled the plug on the project. Bloomberg reports that this has been communicated internally at Apple. About 2,000 people are currently said to be working on the project, codenamed Titan.

The Apple Car turned out to be a bit too ambitious. Apple should have already tempered expectations, because the plan was to make a car that was largely autonomous. This had already been scaled back to only autonomous on the highway, somewhat comparable to BMW's Personal Pilot and Mercedes' Drive Pilot.

Apple has wasted about 10 years on the Apple Car, as the project was reportedly greenlit in 2014. The idea of ​​an Apple Car came from Steve Jobs himself. He died in 2011 and therefore never experienced the big breakthrough of the electric car. The whole idea might not have been so crazy after all, because Apple could also have been what Tesla is now.

Well, it wasn't meant to be. The Apple Car is dead. What will happen now to the 2,000 employees? Fortunately, not all of them are thrown out on the street, because many of them can work in Apple's AI department. However, some people will probably have to be fired.

By the way, building a car by a smartphone manufacturer is not impossible. Sony, for example, has already come a long way: in collaboration with Honda, they already have a fairly production-ready car ready. Chinese Apple competitor Xiaomi has also already developed an electric car and Huawei itself has several car brands. That makes the failure of the Apple Car even more painful.

Source: Bloomberg

Thanks to Tjouwke for the tip!

This article Apple is really giving up: Apple Car permanently off the track first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Apple #giving #Apple #Car #permanently #road