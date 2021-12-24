Apple must adjust the conditions it sets for dating apps in the App Store. Dating apps are allowed by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) not be required use the App Store’s payment system when selling products within their apps. That is happening now.

If the American tech company does not adjust the “unreasonable demands” within two weeks, it will have to pay a penalty of 5 million euros per week. The maximum fine can be up to 50 million euros. The ACM’s judgment dates back to August, but was not allowed to be made public at that time because Apple immediately lodged an objection.

According to the ACM, many dating apps cannot do without the App Store, because they cannot afford to exclude all iPhone owners, says ACM board chairman Martijn Snoep: “Some app providers depend on Apple’s App Store and Apple abuses that. , which is why Apple must also take the interests of app providers seriously and work on reasonable terms.”

ACM requires dating app providers to be able to use other payment systems in addition to Apple’s payment system. They should also be given the option in their app to refer to payment options outside the Appstore.