Apple you certainly know it, it is one of the most famous and important companies in the tech world with millions of loyal users all over the world. Among tablets, smartphones, PCs and much more, the offer is certainly not lacking, but today we don’t want to talk to you about a concrete product but about the company’s race to artificial intelligence!

Apple Seeks Generative AI Engineers, Ads Appear!

Artificial intelligence is now on everyone’s lips and there are many companies working on their own project to be launched on the market in an attempt to give the competition a hard time. Apple can certainly not be outdone and apparently the company is trying to give a good boost to the project and has therefore decided to empower your team.

Lately, in fact, many announcements have appeared relating to the search for engineers and industry experts, about a dozen to be precise, all published on Apple’s official recruitment page. They are especially looking for “machine learning specialists to join the Integrated System Experience, Input Experience NLP, Machine Learning R&D, and Technology Development Group teams based in San Diego, the Bay Area, and Seattle.”

In short, many interesting opportunities and we can’t help but wonder how work is progressing at Apple for the coveted artificial intelligence. Obviously we will keep you updated on all the news on the subject and more!