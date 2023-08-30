Apple does what it does best and turns your windshield into a screen.

I experience driving as a moment of peace. I do NOT look at my phone screen when I’m on the road. No never. So it’s one of the few times of the day when you’re not constantly staring at a screen. And of course that is not possible and Apple has the ambition to solve this ‘problem’.

How? Well just replace the entire windscreen for a screen. Whoops, problem solved. Easy peasy lemon squeezy! Namely, the company has filed a patent with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to use car windshields as augmented reality displays, noticed by The Drive. Ambitious idea, but difficult (and probably very expensive) to realize and to repair. Apple first wanted to make a car, but it still isn’t there. Maybe this will be the alternative.

Of course we have been projecting relevant information on our windshield for years. Think of head-up displays. But this is going to change, Apple plans to superimpose virtual, projected images over elements of the real world. Think, for example, of an arrow on your windshield, incorporated in the real world to indicate where you need to go.

That is quite easy to do, were it not for the large windscreen. Another problem is that drivers and/or passengers of different heights will see projections in different places. A bump in the road that Apple has yet to solve.

By filing the patent, the American company shows that it is serious. However, Apple often files a patent. This is not to say that it will ever become a reality. Sometimes it seems as if companies only file a patent just to be on the safe side, so that the competitor cannot run off with it.

Still, it’s interesting. It could be the next step in the digitization of the car. If the company can pull it off, then this would be very impressive. For now it’s future music. And maybe a song that will never be released.

