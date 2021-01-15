Apple Inc. is planning the first redesign of its desktop computer iMac. Since 2012, “all in one” of the company does not undergo great modifications. Now, it will include the new microprocessors made entirely by the company, after it broke its tie with Intel last year.

The information emerged this Friday from sources that confirmed it to Bloomberg and to the specialized site 9to5mac.com. “The new models will reduce the thick black edges around the screen and eliminate the metallic area in favor of a design similar to Apple’s Pro Display XDR monitor, ”they explained from Bloomberg.

“These iMacs will have a flat back, away from the curved back of the current iMac. Apple plans to release two versions, codenamed J456 and J457, to replace existing models of 21.5 and 27 inches at the end of this year, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the products have not yet been announced, ”they added.

The upcoming products are part of a huge change at Apple from its new processors. Historically, the company used Intel CPUs, But since the announcement at the end of last year, she will make them herself.

The Cupertino, California-based company is switching from Intel chips that have powered generations of MacBooks and iMacs to its own Arm-based processors, which it has dubbed Apple Silicon. An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

iMac is a milestone at Apple. Released in 1998, is credited with helping Apple emerge from bankruptcy and on its way to becoming the most valuable company in the world. In addition, these “all in one” are key to professionals and consumers who need to work on bigger screens, and at the same time have the environment of Mac OS along with the processing power of Apple.

The new models will use next-generation versions of Apple’s Mac processors, as well as upcoming MacBook Pro 2021, of which there were also news. The iMac redesign will be one of the biggest visual updates of any Apple product this year.

MacBook Pro gets redesigned too: wireless charging and more

Apple’s next laptops, coming mid-year, will feature the next generation of proprietary processors, enhanced displays, and magnetic wireless charging. MagSafe.

This year’s MacBook Pro update will feature two different screen sizes, from 14 and 16 inches, and will run on the next generation of Apple’s own processor, Apple’s first high-end laptops to dispense with Intel chips.

In design, the new MacBook Pros will be similar to the current ones, as a source familiar with Apple’s plans has informed Bloomberg. The screens will also improve, as they will show higher brightness and contrast.

The main change will be in the charging system, since they will be MagSafe compatible, its magnetic wireless charging, which will make the notebooks charge much faster.

Another novelty will have to do with the design, which will have square edges, and

But they are also expected to remove the touchbar, which is a controversial measure since many users use it.

Apple is expected to present I present them in the middle of this year.

Mac Pro, Also Hot Apple is also working on a couple of new Mac Pro desktops, its more expensive Mac machines that don’t come with a built-in display, sources who spoke to Bloomberg said.

A version is a direct update of the Current Mac Pro and will continue to use the same design as the version released in 2019. Apple discussed continuing to use Intel processors for that model rather than moving to its own chips.

The second version, however, will use Apple’s own processors and will be less than half the size of the current Mac Pro. The design will feature a mostly aluminum exterior and could evoke nostalgia for the Power Mac G4 Cube, a smaller, short-lived version of the Power Mac, an earlier iteration of the Mac Pro.

As part of its revamped Mac desktop efforts, Apple began early development of a lower-priced external monitor to sell alongside the Pro Display XDR. Apple’s current monitor debuted in 2019 and costs $ 5,000, before including the foot, of 1,000.

The cheapest monitor would have a more consumer-oriented screen than for professional use and would not have the brightness and contrast ratio that the current one has, to lower costs.

Apple last released a consumer-grade monitor called Thunderbolt Display in 2011 by 999 dollars, but discontinued it in 2016.