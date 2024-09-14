It took longer than its main competitors, but Apple has definitely entered the era of Artificial Intelligence. Following its annual tradition, the company revealed its 2024 innovations at a grand event called “It’s Glowtime” on September 9, live from its headquarters in Cupertino, California (USA).

CEO Tim Cook opened the event by saying he was excited to introduce the first iPhone designed from the ground up for Apple Intelligence, Apple’s AI platform. However, the market wasn’t as excited as Cook.

The anticipation surrounding the iPhone 16, fueled by the promise of advances in the more than emerging technology made three months earlier, resulted in frustration for both fans and investors.

The company, which is looking to regain ground in AI against its rivals, announced that many of the advanced features of Apple Intelligence are still under development and will only be available in 2025. Among the new features are improvements to Siri, the company’s virtual assistant, and a tool to create personalized emojis from text.

With the launch of the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro — available in new colors and with an adjustable camera button — Apple is hoping that consumers will buy newer models to take full advantage of the new features, although much of the technology is not yet ready for immediate use, which could negatively impact sales, which are already not on the rise.

In the fiscal third quarter ended July 29, iPhone revenue fell 1% from the same period last year to $39.3 billion. During the event, the company’s shares fell from $220.72 to $216.72, a loss of $60 billion in market value.

Intelligence

The integration of generative AI is the main highlight of the new line of iPhones.

• New features include image generators, Siri integration with ChatGPT, smart editors for photos and texts, message and email summaries, and smart screen reading via voice commands.

• AI performance will be supported by the new Apple Silicon A18 chips, with the A18 Pro version dedicated to the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models.

• Everything will be updated gradually on the devices of consumers who purchase the new models.

According to Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, with the “fastest and most efficient” chip and optimized for Apple Intelligence, the iPhones 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max “are the most advanced” the company has ever produced.

He highlighted that customers will get larger screens, improved camera systems, 4K Dolby Vision recording at 120 fps, and long battery life. The devices will also have more RAM to operate the new AI features and a new feature: a capacitive button integrated into the camera, allowing simplified commands through personalized touches.

AI Feature on Iphones 16

• iPhone 16 and 16 Plus feature a custom Action Button and a new haptic Camera button that makes it easier to capture photos and videos and navigate the interface. They offer improved performance and new AI capabilities.

• They are available in black, white, pink, gray-green and ultramarine, with prices in Brazil starting at R$7,799 for the 128 GB iPhone 16 and R$9,499 for the 128 GB 16 Plus.

• iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max feature larger displays, measuring 6.3 inches on the Pro and 6.9 inches on the Pro Max. Featuring a 5x telephoto camera and 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, the Pro models support 4K recording at 120 fps, including Cinematic and Log modes.

• With the new A18 Pro chip and titanium finish, prices range from R$10,499 for the 128 GB 16 Pro to R$12,499 for the 256 GB Pro Max.

More music, less noise with AirPods 4

The new headphone model is equipped with the H4 chip and promises to improve audio quality and external noise processing. According to Apple, the design has been improved to offer greater comfort.

There are two versions: one with active noise cancellation (ANC) and one without. Both come with a USB-C cable. In Brazil, the model without ANC will be available for R$1,499, while the version with ANC will cost R$1,999.

More brightness on Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10 now features a larger, brighter display with up to 2,000 nits, making it easier to see from any angle. Performance is enhanced by the new Apple S10 chip. Health improvements include advanced sensors that can detect sleep apnea and a new water temperature sensor that can be used during swim workouts.

Available in black, rose gold and silver aluminum, as well as Grade 5 titanium options, the device arrives in Brazil starting at R$5,499. In addition, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 now comes in the new satin black color and features a new Milanese Loop bracelet, inspired by the steel mesh used by divers. The bracelet will be available in natural and black colors. The black titanium model of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will cost R$10,499.

New AirPods Max colors

The new AirPods Max maintain the same specifications as the previous model, but now include a USB-C port. They also come in new colors: midnight (black), blue, purple, orange and star (cream). With the update to iOS 18, the AirPods Max will now support custom spatial audio. In Brazil, the new models will be available for R$ 6,590.