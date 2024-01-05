More and more rumors raise hopes about an enhancement of the famous assistant; the company could reveal interesting AI-based innovations at the next WWDC.

Siri has failed to catch up with other digital assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Within the Apple ecosystem, it struggles to keep up and has many limitations in following instructions. Rumors have long been circulating that Apple is developing generative artificial intelligence technology to dramatically improve Siri on the iPhone in 2024, thanks to the new settings in iOS 18. L'Apple AI would be launched to compete for space with ChatGPT and Google Bard.

Currently, only some Cupertino services use machine learning, but we have yet to see a “full” AI product in action.

Waiting for Siri Apple has started the development of some applications that will fully exploit AI technology and should be integrated into Siri News about this has been circulating since last July, when Mark Gurman mentioned for the first time the project to create a broad linguistic model for Apple ecosystem. Ajax, the name of this LLM, now appears in the pages of Naver, a Korean source, in relation to progress in the integration of Siri's generative intelligence. Gurman had previously hinted at the development of an improved version of Siri, which could debut during the WWDC 2024 event.

The new version of Siri will be based on artificial intelligence to offer greater flexibility through smoother conversations and more targeted personalization towards users.

It will span across a wide range of devices to maintain consistency in interactions.

This evolution is expected to support natural conversations and keep the information when switching from iPhone to Mac.