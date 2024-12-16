Apple is not only working on the development of a foldable iPhone. The apple company also plans to present a new iPad with this feature in 2028. Its development is part of the firm’s strategy to create devices with larger screens that can be used for different uses and without the user having to give up to portability, as recently announced ‘Bloomberg‘.

In this way, the designers of the American brand are developing a device similar to a tablet, which reaches twice its size when extended and in which They have been working for two years nowas confirmed by sources close to the apple firm’s expert analyst Mark Gurman.

The technology company has the objective of putting an end to the folds that appear in the panels of the folding products when they are unfolded, which is why it has focused on achieving an “almost invisible” fold, according to the analyst in his weekly newsletter. Power On’.

The largest iPad model currently has a 13-inch panel, and because it is aware that customers are looking for the widest screen possible, Apple has determined that the only way to create a portable product as large as 20 inches is , that is, almost double that of its largest tablet, is to make it foldable.









Gurman has noted that Microsoft prototyped a similar device with Courier more than a decade ago and that, in 2019, it materialized into a dual-screen tablet called Neo. He removed it from his website just a few months later.

Lenovo has also worked on this concept with the Yoga Book 9i model, equipped with two 13.3-inch OLED displays, which are placed side by side. Unlike this firm, Apple plans to incorporate a single piece of glass, without a hinge, which would increase its price.

Gurman has pointed out that this device, scheduled to launch in 2028, will be a hybrid between iPad and Mac and advanced enough to run macOS applications, it will have support for accessories such as Apple Pencil.

All types of devices

The journalist has also commented that another of the options that Apple is considering is a version of the folding iPhone, something that leakers such as Ming-Chi Kuo and various media have previously reported on. This, taking into account that it is the only high-end telephone provider that does not yet have it: Samsung, Huawei and Google, among other brands, already have their ‘fold’ version.

Likewise, he clarified that Apple’s idea is to offer as many variations of hardware products as possible, with the aim of getting consumers to buy them for different uses. For this reason, the technology company would have rejected merging the iPad and Mac lines.