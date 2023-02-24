Apple is one of the companies that have certainly established themselves the most in the technological field, thanks to smartphones, tablets, PCs, headphones and so on and so forth. Today, however, we don’t want to talk to you about any of these types of devices, but about a much rumored imminent project: the augmented reality viewer. Apparently, the company would already be working on a second model even before the release of the first one!

Apple: is already working on a second cheaper viewer?

There has been talk of an Apple-branded AR/VR viewer for a very long time now, and now finally, as you may know, we could be about to find out more: the first viewer from the apple should be announced at WWDC in June and it will be a device in 4k super performance.

Unfortunately, however, the price will be anything but accessible, remaining between a price range that goes between the 3000 and the 5000 dollars. If you can’t help but scare yourself at these figures, don’t worry though because according to some rumors Apple would be already working on a second cheaper headset.

It was Nikkei Asia who spoke about it and below we leave you an interesting passage from the report:

“Foxconn is also helping with the AR project, four people told Nikkei Asia. Apple’s longtime partner will be working on parallel development of a cheaper second-generation AR device, four sources said. Foxconn’s focus will be on automating mass production and improving production performance to help Apple reduce overall costs, according to two people familiar with the plans.

In short, apparently we will be able to see a cheaper viewer in the future, although obviously it will in any case be a high-end device. Unfortunately, this is still just a rumor, so for the moment we can’t do anything but give you an appointment for the next article, making sure to keep you updated on all future news!