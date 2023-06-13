Apple needs no introduction, it is undoubtedly one of the most famous companies in the technological field with millions of users who buy its products. Today we want to tell you about the most recent and particular device announced just recently: the Vision Pro gaming headset, which apparently will have a cheaper successor!

Apple is already working on a cheaper headset than the Vision Pro

Apple’s Vision Pro headset was officially announced during WWDC. Although it was already known that the price would not be low, now we finally have confirmation: when it comes out in 2024, they will need 3500 dollars to be able to buy one.

It goes without saying that this is a rather prohibitive price, a high amount to spend that many may not be able to afford, and which will therefore greatly reduce the sale. For this reason, even the company itself knows that there will be a need for a cheaper and more affordable version, and apparently is already working on it!

The first rumors come from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman who declares the following: “Apple is already working on a cheaper variant of the headset that will help sell more units.” Obviously, however, lowering costs also means having to give up some of the features that make this Vision Pro so expensive, and we can’t do without to wonder what will be sacrificed.

The most expensive components are certainly cameras and sensors, as well as chips and displays. For this reason, the performance of these components could first of all be lowered, while remaining on solutions that are able to guarantee a good product. Furthermore you could give up the 3D camera, rather than the automatic adjustment of the interpupillary distance and much more. Even the materials could become less selected.

In short, for now these are only hypotheses but a cheaper version will surely arrive and rest assured that we will keep you updated on all the news about it!