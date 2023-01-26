Apple needs no introduction, you will certainly know the American giant and mother of iPhones, iPads and much more. As you may know, the company boasts a huge number of physical stores where you can go and buy your devices, however it is only “recently” that a real expansion has begun in the Asian continent and today we want to tell you about the first store to be opened in Malaysia!

Apple expands in Malaysia with a store!

Apple has been working in Malaysia for some time, where the online store is valid and efficient and anyone who wants a company product can easily rely on it. However, a physical store was still missing, a gap that Apple has now apparently decided to fill by continuing its expansion in the Asian continent.

This is suggested by a series of job announcements published on the company’s official website, which specify the request for figures including managers, technicians, various personnel, salesmen, operational experts and much more, for a new company-owned shop (and not from third-party resellers). Unfortunately these announcements do not indicate the specific place where the establishment will be opened, although obviously it is easy to think that it could be the capital Kuala Lumpur.

In short, a new diffusion of Apple which apparently intends to increase its influence in South-East Asia, where other stores have been opened in recent years such as in Thailand and Singapore for example, and where a first store in India. In short, we will obviously keep you updated on any news or more details, but we are more than happy to see the company take an interest to a new slice of users!