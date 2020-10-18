Apple company, which is constantly bringing new phones with new technology, has also started working on the under-display Touch ID of iPhones. A tipster has given information from a leaked post on Twitter that iPhones will now be equipped with Final Under-Display Touch ID. Some earlier reports have also claimed that Apple is planning to equip its new iPhone model with under-display Touch ID. This feature will be given in the model which does not have physical touch ID button.

Fingerprint sensor will be under the screen

With the launch of the iPad Air 2020, many people are thinking that Apple can use the power button to integrate their Touch IDs for the iPhone as well, but the iPhone 12 Series won’t just repeat the biometric iPad trick. Instead, it wants to have a fingerprint sensor under the screen. That is, technology is not new or anything. Now you have Android phones with this feature at a fixed price.

Secret’s Touch ID

Tipsters have already shared information about Apple and in the latest tweet, they have mentioned MESA uts for iPhone, saying that this is a very secret method of Touch ID for the iPhone under the screen. Therefore, we are excited to see how Apple integrates technology on its devices.

Apple is bringing the ARM Mac within a month, although the company has not made any official announcement regarding this, but tipster John Prosser has confirmed the November 17 for the product launch event. This year has been a reliable round of leaks and it is safe to say that you can expect new Macs with the brand. He also said that the arrival of AirPods Studio has been delayed till March 2021.

read this also

These lightweight and premium laptops launched on Flipkart, Lenovo and Dell will get a challenge

Want to get good layout and design for gallery app, then download these apps