According to some rumors, Apple intends to capitalize on the success of the iPhone by introducing a premium model on the market in 2024. This new device would be even more expensive than the current iPhone 14 Pro Max, which starts in Italy from 1,489 euros up to the 2,139 euros needed for the version with 1TB of space. According to insider Mark Gurman, Apple will continue on the path already traveled this year, when it significantly distanced the basic line of iPhone 14 from the Pros, which even introduced design innovations such as the Dynamic Island instead of the notch. But in 2024 it could introduce a new line of iPhones, the Ultras, as has already happened with the Apple Watches. iPhone Ultra would be more than the Pro Max, and obviously much more expensive: for comparison, our Apple Watch Ultra is just under double the Apple Watch Series 8. Gurman argues that the iPhone Ultra will be pumped in terms of performance and perhaps also the screen, but it certainly won’t be a folding one and it won’t have a different form factor than usual.